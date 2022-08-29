Report: Giants have received trade inquiries on Darius Slayton

The New York Giants are basically open to anything that will improve their football team at this point. That means that a few veterans could be offered in trades as the league mandatory roster cutdown to 53 players looms for Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

One of those players could be fourth-year wide receiver Darius Slayton, a player who has fallen out of favor with the new coaching staff.

Giants have gotten trade inquiries on WR Darius Slayton, per source. One more name to watch in a busy week of moves. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2022

What the Giants could possibly get for Slayton in a trade is unknown at the moment but anything they get in return would be seen as a positive.

Slayton’s play has fallen off since leading the team in receiving yards in his first two seasons. The Giants aren’t particularly deep at wide receiver right now but keeping Slayton just simply doesn’t seem to be in their best interest going forward.

“I don’t know,” Slayton told reporters when asked what he felt his future with the Giants was. “Every year, it’s kind of like my fourth time doing this. I don’t know. I don’t really stress about it too much. At the end of the day, if it’s meant for me to be here, I’ll be here. If it’s not, I won’t.”

And it’s looking more and more like he won’t be here come Tuesday night.

