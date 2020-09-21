Report: Giants to work out RB Devonta Freeman

John Fennelly

There’s no way the New York Giants can replace running back Saquon Barkley, who suffered a severe knee injury in the Giants’ 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but they have to try. They currently have just three healthy running backs on the active roster — Dion Lewis, Wayne Gallman and fullback Eli Penny.

They will have to sift through a thin group of free-agent options this week and apparently they will start by working out former Atlanta Falcons two-time Pro Bowler, Devonta Freeman.


Freeman, 28, has rushed for 1,000 yards twice in his career and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns (11) in 2015. He is also a valuable pass-catcher, grabbing 59 passes for 410 yards and four touchdowns with Atlanta last season.

Freeman had visited the Philadelphia Eagles over the weekend but came away without a contract. Many teams have stayed away from Freeman most likely because he is not the same explosive player he once was due to past injuries.

