Report: Giants to work out RB Devonta Freeman

There’s no way the New York Giants can replace running back Saquon Barkley, who suffered a severe knee injury in the Giants’ 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but they have to try. They currently have just three healthy running backs on the active roster — Dion Lewis, Wayne Gallman and fullback Eli Penny.

They will have to sift through a thin group of free-agent options this week and apparently they will start by working out former Atlanta Falcons two-time Pro Bowler, Devonta Freeman.

With the likely season-ending injury to Saquon Barkley, the #Giants are bringing in reinforcements. Source says they plan to visit with and workout FA RB Devonta Freeman. The former #Falcons star spent the weekend with the #Eagles and should be with NYG today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020





Freeman, 28, has rushed for 1,000 yards twice in his career and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns (11) in 2015. He is also a valuable pass-catcher, grabbing 59 passes for 410 yards and four touchdowns with Atlanta last season.

Freeman had visited the Philadelphia Eagles over the weekend but came away without a contract. Many teams have stayed away from Freeman most likely because he is not the same explosive player he once was due to past injuries.

Related