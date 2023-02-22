Report: Giants prioritizing Daniel Jones over Saquon Barkley

To no one’s surprise, the New York Giants are prioritizing signing impending free agent quarterback Daniel Jones over all other business this offseason.

That includes re-signing running back Saquon Barkley, reports Dianna Russini of ESPN.

It's been made very clear by those involved in negotiations, the New York Giants are planning for Daniel Jones to be their QB. He is their priority. They are working on a long-term deal. Then they will figure out Saquon. The clock is ticking though… — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 21, 2023

This didn’t even need to be said. This is a quarterback league and getting that position right should be the top priority for all 32 NFL teams.

Sure, the Giants would love to keep Barkley in the fold, but only if it makes financial sense in the grand scheme of things.

Once the Jones situation is tucked away, general manager Joe Schoen will address his other imminent business of which Barkley is said to be high on the list.

Running back is important, as is wide receiver, but we have repeatedly seen teams have success at both positions by using platoons and the ‘committee’ approach at both positions.

Keep in mind, Schoen comes from Buffalo where the Bills use the committee approach at running back but rely on star receivers to help carry the offense.

