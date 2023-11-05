Report: Giants plan to exercise Cobb's $10M club option for 2024 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants' All-Star starting pitcher reportedly will return for another season in the orange and black.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Sunday that San Francisco plans to pick up right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb's $10 million option for the 2024 MLB season.

Cobb and young ace Logan Webb anchored the Giants' rotation throughout the 2023 season and the 36-year-old posted a 3.87 ERA in 151 1/3 innings pitched with 131 strikeouts. Cobb was named to his first All-Star team after a stellar first half of the season.

Picking up Cobb's option appeared to be a no-brainer after the season ended, but recent developments might have complicated a once-obvious decision.

After dealing with a hip injury throughout the second half of the season, the Giants announced on Oct. 30 that Cobb would undergo surgery to address labrum and impingement issues and would need six months to recover, which could sideline him until mid-April.

With Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi making it clear the organization is targeting high-end starting pitchers this offseason, Cobb likely will slide down a spot in the rotation if San Francisco is able to land another premiere arm.

