Report: Giants’ Patrick Graham to interview with Vikings for HC job

John Fennelly
1 min read
New York Giants assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will interview for the Minnesota Vikings’ head cashing vacancy this weekend.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News was the first to report the news.

Graham, the Giants’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons under head coach Joe Judge, interviewed for the Giants’ open head coaching position this week. However, he is not considered a a strong candidate.

Graham also reportedly had also expressed interest staying on with the Giants as defensive coordinator.

Under Graham, the Giants finished 12th in total defense in 2020 but fell to 21st this year. Aside from his two stints with the Giants, Graham has been an assistant in New England, Green Bay and Miami.

The Vikings dismissed her coach Mike Zimmer after the 2021 season. Zimmer went 72-56-1 over eight seasons in Minnesota and 2-3 in the postseason.

