Report: Giants ownership reluctant to trade up for quarterback

With 24 hours remaining until Day 1 of the 2024 NFL draft, rumors continue circulating about the New York Giants and what they intend to do with the No. 6 overall pick.

More and more reports have surfaced suggesting they’d like to trade up for a quarterback — specifically, North Carolina’s Drake Maye. However, that may not be the case.

Diana Russini of The Athletic reports that team ownership is reluctant to sign off on trading up for a quarterback after giving Daniel Jones a four-year, $160 million deal last offseason.

This general manager, Joe Schoen, did not draft Daniel Jones, but he did give him that contract last year. There was a time where I was digging on trying to find out if they were willing to trade up. There have been some mocks out there that had the Giants moving up to go get a quarterback. It was explained to me that that was just a really tough sell to ownership after giving Daniel Jones that contract last year that we’re going to now give up assets to replace a quarterback that we’re paying $40 million. I think there’s a really small chance that they do that. I think there’s a better chance that they trade out for more picks.

Publicly, Giants co-owner John Mara has given the green light for general manager Joe Schoen to take a quarterback but he maintains that Jones will be the starter in 2024.

“I still have a lot of confidence in Daniel,” Mara told NFL Network in March. “I think the Daniel that we saw in 2022 is the real deal. Last year he was hurt, a lot of his offensive linemen were hurt, and things just did not go our way. But I still have all the confidence in the world in him. Hopefully, he will be able to go by training camp, and yes, I think we all expect him to be the starter in 2024.”

“If they fall in love with a quarterback and believe that it’s worth pick No. 6 or moving up, I certainly would support that,” Mara told ESPN.

In about 38-40 hours, the speculation will be put to rest and we’ll know where the Giants are going in Round 1.

