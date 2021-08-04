Report: Giants optimistic Kenny Golladay’s injury is minor

The New York Giants got quite the scare during Tuesday’s practice — unrelated to the brawl — when wide receiver Kenny Golladay went down with an apparent injury.

Initially, it was unclear if Golladay had suffered a hamstring or hand injury as he exited the field and went into team facilities without a limp. However, it was determined shortly thereafter that the 27-year-old had, in fact, tweaked his hammy.

WR Kenny Golladay just walked inside with a trainer not long after this play. You can see him kind of grab the back of his leg. #giants pic.twitter.com/xCAjGffmmX — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 3, 2021

Kenny Golladay was shaken up on first play of 7 on 7 as ball was knocked away from him. Headed off the field. pic.twitter.com/ImJTgW0dPk — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) August 3, 2021

The good news is that the Giants are “optimistic” that Golladay’s injury is relatively minor and not something that will linger long-term.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports that Golladay will undergo additional testing but that the injury is not considered significant.

The early word on WR Kenny Golladay’s hamstring is that it’s not considered a significant injury, per source. He’ll undergo more tests today and hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky, but preliminary indications are positive. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 4, 2021

“Kenny’s worked real hard and I feel good about the progress we’ve made, so we’ll keep working,” quarterback Daniel Jones told reporters after practice.

The Giants signed Golladay, who has gotten off to a slow start in camp, to a four-year, $72 million deal this past offseason.