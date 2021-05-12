Report: Giants will open 2021 regular-season vs. Broncos

The NFL will officially release the full 2021 regular-season schedule on Wednesday night, but leaks are already beginning to flow.

Art Stapleton of USA TODAY reports that the New York Giants will open their season at home against the Denver Broncos in a 9/11 anniversary and tribute game.

The Week 1 game will take place nearly 20 years to the day after Big Blue squared off against the Broncos in Denver the night prior to the terrorist attacks on New York City, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

I’m hearing #NYGiants will open the 2021 regular season at home against Denver Broncos, per league source. 4:25 kickoff at MetLife Stadium on FOX 20 years ago, night before 9/11, Giants were in Denver for MNF. Now #NYG host Broncos day after 20-year anniversary of 9/11. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 12, 2021

The game will also represent the first time the Giants and Pat Shurmur have gone head-to-head since his termination in 2019.

In addition to the Week 1 game against the Broncos, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports that the Giants will play the Philadelphia Eagles on November 28 and the Dallas Cowboys on December 18 — both games coming on a Sunday.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY adds that the Giants will travel to Washington in Week 2 to take on the Football Team on Thursday night.

Also, I'm hearing the Giants will be at Washington in Week 2 on Thursday night (Sept. 16). — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) May 12, 2021

The Giants have started each of the previous four seasons with two losses and have won just a single season opener (2016) since 2011. It will be imperative for Joe Judge’s squad to kick things off with a victory in 2021.

