Report: Giants officially place franchise tag on Leonard Williams
Early on Tuesday, it was reported that the New York Giants intended to place the franchise tag on defensive lineman Leonard Williams pending the sudden agreement on a new contract.
Although a long-term deal continues to be discussed, the NFL’s tag deadline arrived before the two sides could strike a deal. Accordingly, the Giants have officially opted to tag Williams as a placeholder, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
There had been a possibility that the tag deadline would be pushed back with the salary cap somewhat uncertain, but with mere hours remaining, it’s full-steam ahead for the NFL. Now the only question that remains is how Williams will be labeled: defensive tackle or defensive end.
Williams continues to await the conclusion of his NFLPA grievances over position. He seeks to be labeled a defensive end as opposed to defensive tackle, which would boost his franchise salary from $19.36 million to $21.4 million for the 2021 season.
Until that is settled, the tag is for $19.36 million.
In the interim, the Giants keep Williams in East Rutherford for at least another year as they work to hammer out a new deal. And it remains likely the two sides will eventually reach an agreement as Williams wants a long-term commitment and the Giants can ill afford to keep him on the books at the franchise value.
In 2020, Williams put together a career-best season, recording 57 tackles (14 for a loss), 30 QB hits and 11.5 sacks. He led the Giants with a Pro Football Focus grade of 79.8.