Report: Giants offered Patriots 2025 first-round pick to move up

The New York Giants made a “last-ditch” effort to trade up from No. 6 to No. 3 but the New England Patriots chose to stay put and select North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, who was Big Blue’s target.

The Patriots were said to want a massive haul in return for the No. 3 spot and that turned out to be true.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports that the Giants offered the No. 6 overall pick in addition to their 2025 first-round pick but were rebuffed.

The Giants, meanwhile, did wind up putting their 2025 first-round pick in their offer to move from No. 6 to No. 3. The Giants, of course, got a weapon for Daniel Jones, selecting star receiver Malik Nabers.

Even with the additional assets thrown in, the Giants didn’t stand much of a chance. Not only were the Patriots seeking even more than that, but they had a better offer from the Minnesota Vikings which still wasn’t enough.

Earlier this week, Minnesota offered the Nos. 11 and 23 picks, and its 2025 first-rounder, with pick swaps favoring the Vikings as part of the proposal; and that offer ticked up with New England on the clock.

The Giants had the opportunity to select J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr., or Bo Nix with their first-round pick but ultimately settled on Nabers.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire