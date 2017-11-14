Report: Giants' No. 4 prospect linked to potential trade for Stanton

According to MLB.com, the asking price for Giancarlo Stanton's services isn't going to be cheap for the San Francisco Giants...

The Giancarlo Stanton-to-the-Giants trade rumors continue to swirl over at the MLB Winter Meetings.

According to MLB.com, 2017 first round selection Heliot Ramos is being discussed as a possible trade chip for the power outfielder.

Source: Outfield prospect Heliot Ramos, #SFGiants No. 4 prospect according to @MLBPipeline is being discussed as a potential trade piece in a deal for Giancarlo Stanton. The Giants are among at least 4 teams interested in Stanton. — Joe Frisaro (@JoeFrisaro) November 14, 2017

The Giants selected Ramos, then a 17-year-old outfielder from Leadership Christian Academy in Maunabo, Puerto Rico with the 19th pick in the draft. Giants vice president and assistant GM John Barr, who oversees the organization's drafts, said Ramos stood out because of his power and speed. Barr thinks Ramos can stick in center field, with the potential to grow into a "five-tool player."

Before going down with a concussion in August, Ramos was tearing up the Arizona League, hitting .348 with a .404 on-base percentage, six homers, six triples and 11 doubles. He also boasted a 1.049 OPS at the time.

Ramos is listed at 6-foot-1 and 188 pounds. He bats and throws from the right side.

According to the report, Stanton is linked to a quartet of teams.