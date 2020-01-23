Report: Giants nearing deal with Marc Colombo to be offensive line coach

The New York Giants are moving toward a deal with former Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach Marc Colombo to take the same position on Joe Judge’s coaching staff, per Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com.

Colombo would be following new Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett to the Giants from Dallas where he served as an offensive line coach under Garrett for the last four seasons.

The Giants also interviewed Dave DeGuglielmo for the job on Tuesday before seemingly electing to hire Colombo instead. DeGuglielmo had coached with Judge on the New England Patriots coaching staff for two seasons.

Colombo played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Cowboys, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. He was drafted in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the Bears and spent parts of four seasons in Chicago before moving on to Dallas. He joined the Cowboys as an assistant offensive line coach in 2016 before moving into the lead job in 2018.