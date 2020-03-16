Report: Giants making a “strong push” to sign Blake Martinez

The Giants are making a “strong push” to sign linebacker Blake Martinez, Matt Lombardo of NJ.com reports.

The Packers’ signing of Christian Kirksey signaled an end to Martinez’ time in Green Bay.

Martinez, 26, led all linebackers with 114 solo tackles last season.

The Packers made Martinez a fourth-round choice in 2016, and he played his first four seasons there. He saw action in 61 games, with 57 starts.

Martinez started all 48 games over the past three seasons.

He has 512 career tackles, 10 sacks, 17 pass breakups and three interceptions.

