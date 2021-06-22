Report: Giants’ Madre Harper ‘opened some eyes’ this spring

John Fennelly
1 min read
The New York Giants have beefed up their secondary over the past two seasons, drafting corners and safeties in the high rounds of the NFL draft and spending oodles of free agent cash to secure more talent.

One name that has gotten lost in the sauce, so to speak, is Madre Harper, who the Giants signed last October off the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad. Harper played in nine games for Big Blue last season before the club placed the former Southern Illinois product on IR in December.

This spring, with the Giants’ top secondary figures working out offline, Harper has been able to feature his wares to the team’s coaching staff.

“The second-year cornerback opened some eyes this spring,” reports ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “He came in bulked-up and in great shape, and took advantage of a mostly vacant defensive backfield during OTAs when most of the Giants’ cornerbacks didn’t attend. That created an opportunity Harper took advantage of this spring. After being signed off the Raiders’ practice squad early last season, Harper is one to watch this year. He has the size and skill set this coaching staff will find ways to use.”

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound Harper will have plenty of competition come training camp. The Giants have two solid starting corners in Pro Bowler James Bradberry and Adoree’ Jackson backed up by rookie Aaron Robinson and second-year slot corner Darnay Holmes, among others.

