Report: Giants ‘would love’ to trade out of fifth overall pick

The New York Giants hold the fifth and seventh overall selections in the 2022 NFL draft and could be seeking to maximize that draft capital to its fullest.

The Giants may be seeking to trade the fifth overall pick for a booty of picks (including a 2023 first rounder) as per NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah. In fact he said the Giants ‘would love‘ to trade back in this draft.

“Everybody I’ve talked to wants to go in reverse,” Jeremiah told the ‘Pat McAfee Show‘ on Wednesday. “I haven’t found anybody that’s in a hurry to go forward, so we’ll see what happens. Usually when you have trade-ups, you’re talking about quarterbacks and it just comes down to where everybody feels on these dudes. So, if you get somebody that loves a quarterback, the Carolina Panthers are picking at six, I know some people have mentioned Detroit with a quarterback early, I don’t know that I’m buying that necessarily.

“So if you want one and you think Carolina might take one at six, then you’ve got to get to five. And everybody I’ve talked said the Giants would love to get out of the fifth pick. So that would be kind of an opportunity spot right there. I don’t know if there’s a quarterback really kind of worth it up there in this draft.”

As we speculated earlier this week, teams could be tripping over one another trying to move up in the draft to take a quarterback and the Giants at No. 5 and No. 7 are in prime position to make a sweetheart deal to help them out.

