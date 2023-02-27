Report: Giants lose assistant OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. to Colts

The New York Giants lost running backs coach DeAndre Smith to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this month but he won’t be the only one.

Art Stapleton of USA TODAY reports that assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. is also joining Shane Steichen’s staff in Indy.

I’m told #Giants assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. has accepted the job as the offensive line coach of the Colts, per source.

Sparano worked will with Bobby Johnson last season with #NYG. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) February 27, 2023

Sparano Jr., who is the son of former NFL head coach Tony Sparano, was hired by head coach Brian Daboll last year. He spent the 2021 season with the Carolina Panthers. Prior to that, he had stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-2020), Buffalo Bills (2015-2016), New York Jets (2012-2014), and Miami Dolphins (2011).

During his time in Miami, Sparano Jr. served as offensive quality control coach under Daboll, who was the offensive coordinator at the time.

Before making it into the NFL, Sparano Jr. spent a year as assistant offensive line coach of the UFL’s Hartford Colonials.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Sparano Jr. went on to attend college at the University of Albany — roughly an hour from East Rutherford — where he also played defensive end.

The Giants are expected to retain offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, but will need to hire him an assistant.

