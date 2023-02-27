USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll remains voteless for Gators
Still no votes and it is unlikely the Gators will get any before the end of the season the way things have been going.
New coach Shane Steichen will entrust re-establishing the Colts' offensive line to 36-year-old Tony Sparano Jr.
An Eagles player tried to get in the head of the Chiefs at the pregame Super Bowl coin-toss, but Chris Jones shut him down.
Chris Kirk breaks his winless drought, LIV kicks off its second season, the major organizations all announce their intentions and more in this week's edition of the Monday Scramble.
Ryan Gerard, Tyler Duncan and Eric Cole didn't win the Honda Classic, but they received huge financial boosts.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis is just 63 points shy of equaling Maravich's all-time scoring record.
Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, is the latest from LIV to take swipe at McIlroy, the most outspoken critic on PGA Tour of the Saudi-funded league.
Sir Nick Faldo has ridiculed Sergio Garcia for claiming Rory McIlroy “lacked maturity” by labelling the Spaniard the “most immature player I’ve ever witnessed”.
The Chicago Bears may give up No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft as many teams have expressed interest in trading up for the coveted first selection.
Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic is still the best fighter in the NHL, and Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid found out the hard way Saturday night.
Jordan Poyer has been here before, but his resume wasn’t nearly as accomplished as it is now. Thus, his market wasn’t as active as it’s expected to be next month. Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills on the first day of free agency in 2017. After a contract extension, six seasons, [more]
Alabama's decision to continue playing Brandon Miller is becoming one of college basketball's biggest stories.
The latest college conference expansion and realignment speculation? The Big Ten "isn't finished raiding the Pac-12."
Trea Turner has been baseball's most prolific base stealer over the last half-decade and "loves" the new pick-off rule for more reasons than one. By Corey Seidman
After reaching the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT have a big 2023 coming up as they aim to build off a successful showing on the world's biggest stage.
For the most part, the Dodgers know which players will likely make their opening-day roster, but there are some specific roles that remain undecided.
Charles Howell III finally made winning feel easy Sunday at Mayakoba when his putter came to life for an 8-under 63 to win the LIV Golf Invitational by four shots for his first title in the Saudi-funded series. Howell had seven birdies through 10 holes to take control at El Camaleon, and then got some help when Peter Uihlein had to hit three tee shots on the 12th hole in a triple bogey that removed any drama from the final round. Howell won in his sixth start in LIV Golf and picked up $4 million, with an additional $1 million for leading his Crushers to a nine-shot victory.
Jon Jones thinks his UFC 285 opponent Ciryl Gane is being overhyped.
Chalmers came through eight rounds with the former world champion.
The 34-year-old rookie fell to Chris Kirk at the Honda Classic — Eric Cole's hometown tournament — on the first playoff hole.
Kyle Busch led the final 21 laps and won Sunday's 400-mile race at Auto Club Speedway, scoring his 61st career Cup win.