Report: Giants’ Kenny Golladay a game-time decision vs. Falcons

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (calf) had a good week of practice and as he alluded to on Friday, is expected to make his season debut on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

“I had a great week, a really good recovery. Been doing really well with our trainers, they always do a good job,” Engram told reporters on Friday.

“It’s always frustrating not to be out there fighting with my brothers, but stuff happens, it wasn’t in my control. All I could control was how fast I can get back. Obviously, it sucked not being out there. It was killing me honestly, but definitely just trying to get back and get out there.”

The news is not exactly as positive when it comes to wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

Golladay was limited in practice this week due to a hip injury and was eventually listed as questionable. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the decision on the veteran receiver will go down to the wire — he is considered a game-time decision.

Golladay has had a less than stellar start to his Giants career.

Over the first two weeks, Golladay has caught just seven passes (on 14 targets) for 102 yards and no touchdowns. In Week 2, he got into a sideline argument with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and quarterback Daniel Jones over his role.

In 2020, Golladay missed 11 games with a hip injury.