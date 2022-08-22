Report: Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux out 3-4 weeks with MCL sprain

Dan Benton
·1 min read
New York Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a knee injury on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, but felt confident it wasn’t serious.

Following the game, Thibodeaux told reporters that initial testing provided “good news” and promised that he’d return soon. And to some degree, he was accurate.

“I’m all right. I’m good,” Thibodeaux told reporters as he left MetLife Stadium. “We’re good. Good news.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL and will miss 3-4 weeks but is expected to be back for the regular season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

More to come…

