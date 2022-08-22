Report: Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux out 3-4 weeks with MCL sprain

New York Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a knee injury on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, but felt confident it wasn’t serious.

Following the game, Thibodeaux told reporters that initial testing provided “good news” and promised that he’d return soon. And to some degree, he was accurate.

“I’m all right. I’m good,” Thibodeaux told reporters as he left MetLife Stadium. “We’re good. Good news.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL and will miss 3-4 weeks but is expected to be back for the regular season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Initial tests revealed that Giants’ DE Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL that is expected to sideline him 3-4 weeks, per source. His ACL and meniscus were intact. Giants are still hopeful that he will be ready for the regular-season opener vs. the Titans, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2022

