Report: Giants’ Kadarius Toney expected to play vs. Panthers
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney was added to the injury report with a hamstring issue this week and subsequently listed as questionable for their Week 2 game.
However, Toney seemed to kick things up a notch in practice on Friday and is expected to play against the Carolina Panthers, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
#Giants WR Kadarius Toney, who dealt with hamstring tightness this week, is expected to play, source said.
