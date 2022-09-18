Report: Giants’ Kadarius Toney expected to play vs. Panthers

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney was added to the injury report with a hamstring issue this week and subsequently listed as questionable for their Week 2 game.

However, Toney seemed to kick things up a notch in practice on Friday and is expected to play against the Carolina Panthers, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Giants WR Kadarius Toney, who dealt with hamstring tightness this week, is expected to play, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2022

