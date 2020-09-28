Report: Giants’ Jabrill Peppers suffered low ankle sprain vs. 49ers

New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers went down in obvious pain during the first half of a humiliating 36-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and he did not return.

After the game, head coach Joe Judge, in what has become customary for him, did not provide an update on Peppers.

“I don’t have an update on Jabrill. That’s all I can tell you right now. Soon as we get something, we’ll give you updates as much as we can,” Judge told reporters.

The good news is that while Peppers’ injury looked serious, it’s actually not that bad.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Peppers suffered a low ankle sprain, which shouldn’t keep him out of action for too long.

#Giants S Jabrill Peppers, who limped off the field yesterday in obvious pain, is believed to have suffered a low-ankle sprain, source said. While it looked bad, this seems to be one that appeared worse than it is. Julian Love played when Peppers went out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2020





As Rapoport notes, Julian Love and Nate Ebner stepped up to fill the void when Peppers went out, but the latter should not be playing a single snap on defense.

If Peppers misses a Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams or any game after that, expect practice squad safety Sean Chandler to see more action.

