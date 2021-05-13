Report: Giants invite WR Kelvin Benjamin to rookie minicamp

Dan Benton
·2 min read
The New York Giants will have 22 total players during their three-day rookie minicamp over the weekend — all six of their 2021 NFL draft picks, three undrafted rookie free agents and up to five tryout players.

They will also have several other players currently on their roster — likely on reserve/future contracts — in East Rutherford.

But one of the more interesting participants is expected to be wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, who will attend on a tryout basis.

Benjamin, 30, was a first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2014 NFL draft. Perhaps not so coincidentally, the general manager who selected him was Dave Gettleman.

In his first season, Benjamin hauled in 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns. Many believed he had the potential to become one of the better receivers in football, but injuries quickly derailed his career.

In 2015, Benjamin suffered a torn ACL and was forced to sit out the entire year. He played in all 16 games the following season but was never again able to appear in a full slate.

After Benjamin’s time with the Panthers, he had a two-year stint with the Buffalo Bills (2017-2018) and a one-year stay with the Kansas City Chiefs (2018).

In 61 career games (52 starts), Benjamin has caught 209 passes for 3,021 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Giants are pretty deep at wide receiver following the free agent additions of Kenny Golladay and John Ross, and the selection of Kadarius Toney in the 2021 NFL draft, but you can never have too many talented players at any one position.

Benjamin may only have an outside shot to earn a 90-man roster spot and then crack the 53-man roster, but it’s something worth watching nonetheless.

