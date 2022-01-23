Report: Giants interviewing Lou Anarumo for head coaching position

The New York Giants are continuing their search for a new head coach, sitting down with Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on Sunday.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news.

If Anarumo’s name appears familiar to you it’s because he served as the Giants’ defensive backs coach in 2018 under then-head coach Pat Shurmur. He left New York in February of 2019 when hired to his current position with the Bengals.

Prior to his time with the Giants and Bengals, Anarumo served as the Miami Dolphins’ defensive backs coach from 2012-2017. He also served as their interim defensive coordinator in 2015.

During Anarumo’s time with the Dolphins, he worked alongside newly hired Giants general manager Joe Schoen.

That’s the extent of Anarumo’s NFL resume, but he has additional experience at the college level. He broke into coaching as a running backs coach at Wagner in 1989. He also held various roles with Syracuse, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Harvard, Marshall and Purdue.

In addition to Anarumo, the Giants have already interviewed Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier, and intend to interview Dan Quinn (on Monday), Brian Flores and Patrick Graham.

