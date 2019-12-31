Report: Giants to interview Mike McCarthy this weekend

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was one of the first names linked with the Giants after they fired head coach Pat Shurmur on Monday and it appears he isn’t the only former NFL head coach on their radar.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Giants are expected to interview former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy this weekend. McCarthy has already met with the Panthers and the Browns are reportedly interested in speaking with him as well.

The Giants handed McCarthy a pair of memorable losses while he was the head coach in Green Bay. They went into Lambeau Field and beat the Packers 23-20 in the NFC Championship Game after the 2007 season to end Brett Favre’s time with the Packers. They went on to win the Super Bowl and got another road win over a 15-1 Packers team as part of their run to another title after the 2011 season.

The Giants have requested interviews with McDaniels, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard. They are also said to be interested in Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, who will be coaching in the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday.