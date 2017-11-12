Report: Giants 'have interest' in trading for Red Sox center fielder

The Giants have made it clear one of their main focuses this offseason is making an upgrade in center field. Comments from the front office also suggests the team is much more engaged in doing so on the trade market than in free agency.

And, they may have their eyes on Boston.

San Francisco reportedly has interest in acquiring center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Bradley, who will turn 28 in April of next season, possesses the speed and defensive ability the Giants are seeking in a center fielder. He is yet to win a Gold Glove, but was a finalist this season before losing out to Byron Buxton.

At the plate, Bradley had a down year after his All-Star campaign in 2016. In 133 games played, Bradley hit .245 with a .726 OPS and 17 home runs. His 17 home runs would have been second on the Giants behind only Brandon Belt's 18.