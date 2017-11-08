Report: Giants 'have interest' in 'complicated' Jason Heyward trade

In their search for a center field, the Giants reportedly have their eye on Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward. But the price could be steep.

Let the season of crazy baseball rumors begin.

In need of a center fielder, the Giants have their eye on Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward, according to MLB.com.

But price could be steep.

According to the report, the Giants appear to be dangling a package of starter Jeff Samardzija and closer Mark Melancon.

@Giants have interest in @Cubs' Jason Heyward, w/Jeff Samardzija and Mark Melancon to offer. Very complicated deal but not impossible. — Phil Rogers (@philgrogers) November 7, 2017

Heyward, a four-time Gold Glove winner, is still owed $134 million over the next six years of his contract. While he's proved dependable with the glove, his production with the bat has fallen off in recent years. This past season, the 28-year-old hit .259/.326/.389 with 15 doubles, 11 homers and 59 RBI in 126 games.

Heyward's primary position is right field, but he has started 63 career games in center field, including 12 in 2017.

While Samardzija finished with a 9-15 record and a 4.42 ERA this past season, he finished with a 6.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio, good for second in the National League and fourth overall in the majors. He also surpassed 200 innings for the fifth straight season, finishing with 207.2 innings pitched.

Melancon's first season with the Giants didn't go as planned. After signing a four-year, $62 million deal last winter, he battled an arm injury all year. He spent chunks of the season on the disabled list and appeared in just 32 games. When he returned in August, he served as the setup man to Sam Dyson. In early September, Melancon underwent pronator release surgery. He finished with a 4.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings.



