Report: Giants host WR Stacy Chukwumezie for workout

John Fennelly
·1 min read

The New York Giants worked out free agent wide receiver Stacy Chukwumezie on Monday morning in East Rutherford, reports Aaron Wilson.

The undrafted Chukwumezie had previously attended the Giants’ rookie minicamp in the spring after the 2023 NFL draft.

The 6-foot, 187-pound Chukwumezie ran 4.47 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day in March. He also tried out for the Pittsburgh Steelers and intends to play in the XFL if he doesn’t sign with an NFL team.

The Giants continue to try out players this summer, even at positions where they seem to be fully stocked.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire