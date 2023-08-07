Report: Giants host WR Stacy Chukwumezie for workout

The New York Giants worked out free agent wide receiver Stacy Chukwumezie on Monday morning in East Rutherford, reports Aaron Wilson.

Former Northern Arizona wide receiver Stacy Chukwumezie worked out for #Giants per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 7, 2023

The undrafted Chukwumezie had previously attended the Giants’ rookie minicamp in the spring after the 2023 NFL draft.

All praise to the Most High! Thank you @Giants for allowing me to compete at rookie mini-camp! Thank you to everyone from the staff to the organization. Thanks to Coach Mike Groh. Excited to continue my passion and see where my career goes from here! pic.twitter.com/voxMtH3CTp — Stacy Chuk (@CantGuardChuk) May 7, 2023

The 6-foot, 187-pound Chukwumezie ran 4.47 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day in March. He also tried out for the Pittsburgh Steelers and intends to play in the XFL if he doesn’t sign with an NFL team.

The Giants continue to try out players this summer, even at positions where they seem to be fully stocked.

