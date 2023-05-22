Report: Giants to host OT Yodny Cajuste on a visit

The New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen have completed much of their heavy lifting this offseason but aren’t quite done tinkering with the roster just yet.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Giants will host offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste for a visit in East Rutherford this Tuesday.

Cajuste will first meet with the New York Jets before meeting with the Giants across town.

Former #Patriots OT Yodny Cajuste will be visiting the #Jets today and the #Giants tomorrow, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 22, 2023

More to come…

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire