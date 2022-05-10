Report: Giants to hire Mike Derice as national scout

Dan Benton
·1 min read
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen remains hard at work reshaping the team’s front office and scouting department.

On Tuesday, the Giants made their latest addition, hiring former Indianapolis Colts are scout Mike Derice. He is expected to serve as a national scout for the organization.

Derice, who grew up in Brooklyn, spent the past 10 years with the Colts organization. During that time, he briefly worked alongside current Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown (2015-2016).

Some of the quality hidden gems uncovered by Derice include Isaiah Rodgers, Rock Ya-Sin, and Zaire Franklin.

More to come…

