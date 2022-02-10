Breaking News:

Sixers trading Ben Simmons to Nets for James Harden as part of trade deadline blockbuster

Report: Giants to hire Andre Patterson as defensive line coach

Doug Rush
·1 min read
In this article:
  • New York Giants
    New York Giants
  • Andre Patterson
    American football coach (born 1960)
  • Brian Daboll
    American football coach

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll continues to add experience to his staff and on Friday, news of that trend continued.

Adam Schefter of NFL Network reports that Andre Patterson has been tabbed by Daboll to be the Giants’ next defensive line coach.

Patterson was a long-time assistant under Mike Zimmer, serving as the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive line coach since 2014.

Zimmer gave Patterson the co-defensive coordinator title in 2020 and also the assistant head coach title in 2021.

Patterson replaces Sean Spencer as the Giants defensive line coach. Spencer was the team’s D-Line coach for the past two seasons, but took the co-defensive coordinator job at the University of Florida in January.

