Report: Giants had Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy in for visits last week

Plenty of NFL talent evaluators will be at USC's Pro Day workout on Wednesday to watch Caleb Williams throw and Giants General Manager Joe Schoen is among those expected to attend.

There's not much chance that the Giants are actually going to wind up with Williams, who is ticketed for Chicago with the first overall pick. The team is picking sixth, though, and they are making sure they're finding out about other quarterback prospects as well.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy both visited the team's facility last week. It's early in the process for what's referred to as a Top 30 visit, but it behooves the Giants to have as much knowledge about the quarterbacks as possible for a couple of reasons.

The first is that Daniel Jones is coming off a torn ACL and the team has an out on his contract after the 2024 season. The other is that the Vikings and other teams could be looking to trade up in order to land a quarterback, so the Giants could either look to move up themselves in order to ensure they get a player they like or they could trade down from No. 6 if they aren't going to take one of the signal callers.

Maye and McCarthy have not had their Pro Days yet and McCarthy is set for a private workout for the Vikings as well, so there are plenty of moving parts on the quarterback front and it appears the Giants are doing their best to remain on top of them.