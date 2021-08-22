The kicking carousel usually does some spinning around cutdown day in the NFL and a report on Sunday includes one name that could be on board.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants have heard calls from teams interested in trading for kicker Ryan Santoso. The Giants have veteran Graham Gano set for their No. 1 job.

Santoso kicked off for the Titans in three games during the 2019 season and nine of his 17 kickoffs went for touchbacks. He’s also spent time with the Lions and the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL.

The Giants signed Gano to a three-year contract extension last year. He’s guaranteed $3.5 million this season and $3 million next season, so moving on would leave a lot of dead money on the salary cap.

Santoso made the only extra point he tried against the Jets last weekend. He and the Giants are back in action against the Browns on Sunday.

Report: Giants getting trade calls about K Ryan Santoso originally appeared on Pro Football Talk