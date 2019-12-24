Report: Giants to make former prospect their new first-base coach

The Giants reportedly filled out their on-field coaching staff by promoting one of their former prospects.

Antoan Richardson, who served as a minor league field coordinator last season, will be the club's first-base coach in 2020, The San Francisco Chronicle's Henry Schulman reported Monday. The Giants had previously announced eight new hires and the return of Ron Wotus as third-base coach. New manager Gabe Kapler said at the Winter Meetings that his first-base coach would also coach the team's outfielders and lead instruction on baserunning.

Richardson, 36, was taken by the Giants in the 35th round of the 2005 draft and spent four seasons in their minor league system as an outfielder, reaching Double-A. He was released in 2009 but made it to the big leagues with the Braves in 2011, getting his first big league hit off Clayton Kershaw. Richardson played nine games for the Atlanta Braves that season and then 13 for the Yankees in 2014. He scored the winning run on a walk-off single by Derek Jeter in the legendary shortstop's final game at Yankee Stadium.

Richardson finished his professional career in the Los Angeles Dodgers system at a time when both Kapler and Farhan Zaidi were there. He joined the player development staff for the Giants before the 2019 season and now will serve a much greater role.

Richardson takes over for Jose Alguacil, who was not brought back. When Alguacil attended a graduation in June, Richardson actually joined then-manager Bruce Bochy's staff for one game and served as the first-base coach.

