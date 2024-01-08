Advertisement
Giants fire Thomas McGaughey, Bobby Johnson

Dan Benton
·1 min read

Black Monday has arrived in the NFL and it has already impacted the New York Giants.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants have fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey after the unit’s poor showing in 2023.

In addition to McGaughey, NFL network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Giants have also fired offensive line coach Bobby Johnson.

The Giants’ offensive line surrendered 85 sacks this season, which was the second-most in NFL history. All three of the team’s quarterbacks suffered an injury at some point due to the porous line, including Daniel Jones, who was lost for the season due to a torn ACL.

More to come…

