Giants fire Thomas McGaughey, Bobby Johnson

Black Monday has arrived in the NFL and it has already impacted the New York Giants.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants have fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey after the unit’s poor showing in 2023.

The Giants fired special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, per source. He had been the Giants special teams coach for six seasons. He lasted through three different head coaches. His units were top-half-of-the-league most of the first four years. Past two seasons were rough. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 8, 2024

In addition to McGaughey, NFL network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Giants have also fired offensive line coach Bobby Johnson.

The #Giants fired OL coach Bobby Johnson, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2024

The Giants’ offensive line surrendered 85 sacks this season, which was the second-most in NFL history. All three of the team’s quarterbacks suffered an injury at some point due to the porous line, including Daniel Jones, who was lost for the season due to a torn ACL.

