Report: Giants fire OL coach Marc Colombo, hire Dave DeGuglielmo

The New York Giants are firing offensive line coach Marc Colombo and are reportedly hiring Dave DeGuglielmo to replace him on the coaching staff, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Despite the Giants taking a two-game win streak into their bye week, Big Blue is making a big mid-season change to their coaching staff as they look to make a run for the NFC East.

Both Colombo and DeGuglielmo interviewed for the offensive line coaching gig when first-year head coach Joe Judge was filling out his coaching staff but the latter eventually decided on Colombo.

DeGuglielmo has long been in the NFL as an offensive line coach. He has served as the offensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins (2009-2011), New York Jets (2012), New England Patriots (2014-2015) and Indianapolis Colts (2018).

The Giants offensive line has been a problem for much of the season. But they have been playing better as of late. Their 142 pressures allowed are the most in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

The Giants have a young core of offensive linemen with Andrew Thomas, Matt Peart, Shane Lemeiux, Nick Gates and Will Hernandez all getting work in this season.

So even though the Giants are on a bye week, the coaching staff makes a big change at offensive line as Big Blue looks to make a playoff push in the NFC East.