Report: Giants explored Saquon Barkley trade after tagging him

On the same day the New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley agreed to a one-year deal to end their standoff going into training camp, a new report reveals the team explored trading the star running back.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Giants looked into trading Barkley after placing the franchise tag on him earlier this offseason, but did so at the request of Barkley’s representation.

Florio writes:

Per multiple sources, the Giants called a dozen teams in an effort to find a potential trade partner, back in the March/April time frame. The calls came at the request of Barkley’s representation.

Florio notes that it remains unclear what the Giants were looking for in return, while also reporting Barkley was looking for a deal in the range of $15 to $16 million per year.

It shouldn’t be a major surprise that both sides were at least open to the idea of a trade after the contentious situation involving Barkley’s contract. But, in the end, cooler heads prevailed Barkley will remain in East Rutherford on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire