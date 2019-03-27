Report: Giants will explore a trade for Josh Rosen

If the Cardinals are willing to trade quarterback Josh Rosen, the Giants want to talk.

The Giants are exploring every option for a successor to Eli Manning, including acquiring Rosen from the Cardinals, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

However, the Cardinals do not appear to be shopping Rosen at the moment. If Arizona chooses quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick, then Rosen will likely be gone, but the Cardinals haven’t yet made that decision.

And the Giants wouldn’t necessarily prefer Rosen to a quarterback they could choose after the Cardinals take Murray. The Giants own the sixth and 17th picks in the first round of next month’s draft, and they might rather take Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins or Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, rather than trade for Rosen.

It’s unclear what the Cardinals will be able to get in a trade for Rosen. Last year they packaged their first-round pick, third-round pick and fifth-round pick to move up and take Rosen 10th overall. This year they certainly wouldn’t be able to acquire that kind of package for Rosen, and might have to settle for something like a second-round pick after Rosen’s rough rookie year.

So this is all very preliminary. But if the Cardinals do decide to draft Murray and trade Rosen, they know a team they should call.