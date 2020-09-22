Report: Giants expected to sign RB Devonta Freeman
The Giants placed star running back Saquon Barkley on season-ending injured reserve on Tuesday and will apparently sign former Falcons Pro Bowler Devonta Freeman to help fill the void. Freeman, 28, has rushed for 1,000 yards twice in his career and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns (11) in 2015. He is also a valuable pass-catcher, grabbing 59 passes for 410 yards and four touchdowns with Atlanta last season. Freeman will likely join a committee of Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman until he can find his niche in the Giants’ offense