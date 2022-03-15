Report: Giants expected to sign QB Tyrod Taylor

The New York Giants entered the NFL’s “legal tampering” period in acknowledged need of a backup quarterback. They had their sights set on Mitchell Trubisky, but he ultimately signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After the Giants went back to the drawing board, general manager Joe Schoen found his guy in Tyrod Taylor.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Taylor has agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract that includes $8.5 million guaranteed.

Former Texans’ QB Tyrod Taylor intends to sign a two-year, $17 million deal, including $8.5 million with the New York Giants, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

More to come…