Report: Giants expected to sign QB Tyrod Taylor

Dan Benton
·1 min read
In this article:
The New York Giants entered the NFL’s “legal tampering” period in acknowledged need of a backup quarterback. They had their sights set on Mitchell Trubisky, but he ultimately signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After the Giants went back to the drawing board, general manager Joe Schoen found his guy in Tyrod Taylor.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Taylor has agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract that includes $8.5 million guaranteed.

More to come…

