Report: Giants expected to re-sign C.J. Board

The NFL’s legal tampering window is open and the New York Giants kicked things off by re-signing one of their own.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants are expected to re-sign wide receiver and special teams ace, C.J. Board, to a one-year deal.

The Giants are expected to re-sign WR C.J. Board to a one-year deal, per source. He fractured his arm in October. Missed the final 11 games. A strong special teams player who the Giants have always thought could provide some big plays as a receiver. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 14, 2022

Board, 29, played 14 games for the Giants in 2020, catching 11 passes for 101 yards and served primarily as a special teamer and spot returner.

Last season, Board played in just six games before being placed on injured reserve with broken arm on October 19. He averaged 24.8 yards on 11 kick-off returns.

Board will have to prove his worth to the new front office and coaching staff as his roster spot is far from guaranteed come training camp.

