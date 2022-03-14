Report: Giants expected to re-sign C.J. Board

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Fennelly
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Giants
    New York Giants
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The NFL’s legal tampering window is open and the New York Giants kicked things off by re-signing one of their own.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants are expected to re-sign wide receiver and special teams ace, C.J. Board, to a one-year deal.

Board, 29, played 14 games for the Giants in 2020, catching 11 passes for 101 yards and served primarily as a special teamer and spot returner.

Last season, Board played in just six games before being placed on injured reserve with broken arm on October 19. He averaged 24.8 yards on 11 kick-off returns.

Board will have to prove his worth to the new front office and coaching staff as his roster spot is far from guaranteed come training camp.

List

Current, former Giants react to Tom Brady's NFL return

Recommended Stories