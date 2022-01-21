Report: Giants expected to interview Brian Flores, Brian Daboll

The New York Giants are hiring Joe Schoen as their next general manager, which means the rush to find a new head coach is on.

That search has already begun with the Giants requesting an interview with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

In addition to Quinn, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Giants are expected to request interviews with former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Giants are expected to request permission to speak with former Dolphins' HC Brian Flores for their HC position, per sources. Flores is from Brooklyn and Giants would represent a homecoming. Giants also expected to speak with Dan Quinn and Brian Daboll, amongst others. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2022

More to come…