Report: Giants expected to interview Brian Flores, Brian Daboll

Dan Benton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • New York Giants
    New York Giants
  • Brian Flores
    Brian Flores
    American football coach
  • Brian Daboll
    American football coach

The New York Giants are hiring Joe Schoen as their next general manager, which means the rush to find a new head coach is on.

That search has already begun with the Giants requesting an interview with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

In addition to Quinn, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Giants are expected to request interviews with former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

More to come…

