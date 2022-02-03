Report: Giants expected to hire Mike Kafka as next offensive coordinator

Doug Rush
·1 min read
Brian Daboll is plucking away a key assistant from an AFC powerhouse to run the offense for the New York Giants.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka is expected to be hired as the Giants next offensive coordinator, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Kafka has been with the Chiefs as an assistant coach since the 2017 season under Andy Reid. He was their offensive quality control coach in 2017 before moving up to quarterbacks coach in 2018. He was also made the passing game coordinator in 2020.

Before becoming an assistant coach in the NFL, Kafka was an backup quarterback. He was a fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2010. He also had stints with the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals.

Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton and Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea were the other two finalists for the offensive coordinator job.

