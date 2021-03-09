Report: Giants expected to use franchise tag on Leonard Williams

Dan Benton
·2 min read
Whether or not the NFL’s franchise and transition tag deadline gets pushed back on Tuesday, the New York Giants are expected to place the franchise tag on defensive lineman Leonard Williams for the second consecutive season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.

As Rapoport notes, the tag is merely viewed as a placeholder while the Giants and Williams continue to work towards a well-deserved long-term deal.

However, before that can happen, the Giants must first clear additional salary cap space in order to fit Williams in under the franchise tag. Currently, the league’s deadline is slated for 4:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday evening.

There is also the matter of what the tag will cost the Giants. As things sit, Williams is awaiting the conclusion of his NFLPA grievances over position. If he wins his case, Williams will be labeled a defensive end as opposed to a defensive tackle, upping his projected 2021 salary from $19.4 million to $21.4 million.

While this decision demonstrates how much the Giants would like Williams to remain in East Rutherford, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports that two sides still aren’t close on a new deal.

