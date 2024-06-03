Report: Giants expect TE Darren Waller to retire

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller said last week during an Instagram Live that he’s close to making a retirement decision and those inside the organization expect him to call it quits, reports ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Waller’s final decision is likely to come ahead of the team’s mandatory minicamp on June 11-12.

