Report: Giants expect Saquon Barkley to play full season in 2023

Saquon Barkley intends to skip training camp and the preseason but what happens after that is unclear. He’s left open the possibility of sitting out the season, frustrated over the lack of a long-term contract, but didn’t sound entirely committed to that in a recent interview. Quite the opposite, in fact.

“If I do have to go on the field and prove and play again,” Barkley said on an episode of The Money Matters. “I’m fine with that.”

Meanwhile, the New York Giants appear content with the current situation and their expectation remains that Barkley will sign his franchise tender and play out the full 2023 regular season.

“Saquon has essentially said that he’s considering a holdout. He has to decide whether he’s going to play or not,” ESPN insider Jeff Darlington said on Thursday’s SportsCenter. “The Giants do expect him to play because they don’t expect him to give up the money. We’ve seen how it worked out with Le’Veon Bell. Saquon Barkley, though, we have to take him seriously to this point for his word. I don’t necessarily expect to see him at the start of training camp. For Week 1 of the season, though? That is what we have our eyes on the potential prize.”

Although general manager Joe Schoen made a late push to get a deal done, he’s always been perfectly fine with Barkley playing on the tag this year. It will pay the Pro Bowler $10.1 million guaranteed, which makes him the fourth-highest-paid running back in football.

Barkley also recognizes that if he plays well and helps lead the Giants to a championship, everything will then take care of itself.

“I can try to get as much money as I can, but what really matters is winning. I know if I’m able to help bring a championship to New York, that’s going to go miles more ahead than this contract,” Barkley added.

The road to Week 1 may be rocky and filled with uncertainty but in the end, it’s likely Barkley shows up and shows out.

