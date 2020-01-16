Report: Giants denied interview with Brian Daboll by Bills for OC job

The New York Giants were denied permission to interview Brian Daboll by the Buffalo Bills as the Giants search for an offensive coordinator to pair with new head coach Joe Judge, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Daboll, the offensive coordinator of the Bills, spent four years with Judge as an assistant with the New England Patriots from 2013-16. But despite a desire by Judge to pursue Daboll for the job, the Bills had the right to block the inquiry as a possible move to the Giants would be a lateral move.

Daboll was a candidate for the head coaching job with the Cleveland Browns, which eventually was given to former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

With Daboll out of reach, the Giants interviewed former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett for the position on Wednesday.