Report: Giants’ Darius Slayton has been ‘discussed’ in trade talks

The NFL trade deadline is just days away (Tuesday, November 2) and the rumors are flying around the league.

The New York Giants have several players who could possibly be on the trading block and/or could pique the interest of some contending teams.

Per Albert Breer of SI.com:

Pass catchers are always at a premium, and there are a few names out there along those lines. Dolphins WR DeVante Parker, Giants WR Darius Slayton and TE Evan Engram, and Cardinals WR Andy Isabella have been discussed. The Saints and Lions are among the teams I’ve heard are looking for help at receiver.

Evan Engram is no secret and is also a no-brainer for the Giants. He is in the final year of his contract and has underwhelmed in his five seasons here after the Giants made him the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

Slayton is a bit of a surprise, but his recent injury spate may have the team waffling on his future, especially with the arrival of Kadarius Toney and the financial commitments to Sterling Shepard and Kenny Golladay.

Engram could be a fit for several teams. Green Bay could be without Robert Tonyan for a stretch after he suffered a significant knee injury on Thursday night. Tampa Bay is always down for an upgrade and Buffalo could be seeking to add a dynamic player at tight end as well.

Slayton is a solid medium to deep threat that could bolster any team’s depth chart and the Giants could let him go for a min-to-late round draft pick.