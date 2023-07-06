Report: Giants’ Daniel Jones sought top-5 QB money

The New York Giants inked quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason, a contract many ‘experts’ have panned as an egregious giveaway by the Giants.

Jones was actually asking for “Top 5” money this offseason, as per reports, but ended up settling for a deal that landed him just outside the Top 10. His new deal ranks him No. 11 when it comes to NFL quarterback salaries for 2023.

From Dan Duggan of The Athletic:

I figured the Giants would want to stay under the $40 million per year mark and proposed a five-year, $185 million contract ($37 million per year). But Jones’ camp drove a harder bargain than anticipated. I expected Jones’ asking price to be sky high, using the $46 million per year deal signed by Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray last year as a comp. But Jones went higher, seeking $47 million per year.

If the Giants had acquiesced to Jones’ ask of $47 million per annum, he would have been the No. 5 paid quarterback heading into this season behind Lamar Jackson ($52 million), Jalen Hurts ($51 million), Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million) and Russell Wilson ($49 million).

Instead, Jones comes in at No. 11 behind Murray, Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Matt Stafford and tied with Dak Prescott.

