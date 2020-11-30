Report: Giants’ Daniel Jones has ‘pretty bad’ hamstring injury

https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?SC=DyPHtBWGnN-1053790-7498&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones exited Sunday’s 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter after suffering what appeared to be a significant hamstring injury.

Although Jones attempted to play through it, he was clearly hindered and unable to both run and plant his foot to generate power on throws. As a result, he was replaced by backup Colt McCoy.

After the game, Giants head coach Joe Judge expressed optimism that Jones would be able to return in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks.

“Yes, I would say I’m optimistic at this point right now,” Judge told reporters. “Now, I don’t want to go ahead and say yay or nay because I don’t have the medical information. Again, once he talks to the doctors, we get information, I’m sure he’s going to try everything he can. But I am optimistic just knowing what he’s played through before and how he’s handled different things.”

As optimistic as Judge may be, ESPN reports that Jones’ hamstring injury is rather severe and that he’s likely to miss some time.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals that could force him to miss some time. A source told ESPN the initial belief is that it’s a “pretty bad” hamstring injury.

Jones is expected to undergo some additional testing on Monday, including an MRI.

“I did feel it. You know, we’ll see exactly what it is, it’s tough to tell, but I did feel it there on that run and probably never had anything exactly like this. So, just listening to the trainers, listening to the doctors and do what I can to heal it up,” Jones said after the game. “Just you take it day by day and get back and look at it, examine it and work to improve it every day.”

Every player is different, but Giants linebacker Tae Crowder just spent five weeks on injured reserve with a hamstring injury as a comparison. If Jones’ injury is as severe, his season could potentially be over.

With Jones out, McCoy takes over as the Giants’ starting quarterback.