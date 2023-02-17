Report: Giants’ Daniel Jones expected to earn over $35 million annually

Even before the season had officially ended, rumors and speculation began to swirl regarding New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and his potential value.

After a breakout season in which he helped carry the Giants to the playoffs, Jones suddenly found himself in line for a big payday. Several around the league believed that number would fall into the $30 million to $40 million range.

More recently, a handful of NFL executives expressed their belief that Jones would land a deal with a floor of $35 million annually.

Those anonymous executives appear to be correct.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that the Giants and Jones are expected to come to an agreement on a long-term contract that will, in fact, pay him an average of just over $35 million annually.

The expectation is Jones’ new contract will come in at over $35 million per season, according to multiple sources in and around the team and the quarterback.

A contract of that size would put Jones in the top 10 among quarterbacks league-wide. However, the market will likely be reset a year from now, leaving Jones in the middle of the pack.

Anything slightly over $35 million per season would rank Jones’ contract ninth among all quarterbacks. By the time next season comes around, however, Jones will likely be closer to the top 15, assuming Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow — and Lamar Jackson, if he doesn’t get tagged — get new deals.

A deal is likely to get done before the start of the new league year on March 15.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire